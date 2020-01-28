LeBron James Pledges to Continue Kobe Bryant's Legacy
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 27 2020
LeBron James has finally weighed in on the death of Kobe Bryant's and his daughter Gianna. The Lakers superstar waited a day to get his thoughts together but posted a passionate, loving tribute to the ban he referred to as "big bro."
Here's what he had to say:
James is obviously broken up, but in the note he promised to continue Bryant's legacy.
Bryant and James had always had a close relationship, which blossomed when they played together on Team USA at the 2008 Olympics. That bond continued to develop and James followed in Bryant's footsteps by joining the Lakers two years after Kobe's retirement.
James and the Lakers were set to play the Clippers at Staples Center Tuesday night, but the NBA has postponed that game in the wake of Bryant's death.