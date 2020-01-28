The Big LeadThe Big Lead
LeBron James Pledges to Continue Kobe Bryant's Legacy

By Ryan Phillips | Jan 27 2020

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James | John McCoy/Getty Images

LeBron James has finally weighed in on the death of Kobe Bryant's and his daughter Gianna. The Lakers superstar waited a day to get his thoughts together but posted a passionate, loving tribute to the ban he referred to as "big bro."

Here's what he had to say:

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ?????. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation?? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️?? #Gigi4Life❤️??

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

James is obviously broken up, but in the note he promised to continue Bryant's legacy.

Bryant and James had always had a close relationship, which blossomed when they played together on Team USA at the 2008 Olympics. That bond continued to develop and James followed in Bryant's footsteps by joining the Lakers two years after Kobe's retirement.

James and the Lakers were set to play the Clippers at Staples Center Tuesday night, but the NBA has postponed that game in the wake of Bryant's death.