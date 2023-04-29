LeBron James Celebrates Grizzlies Beatdown With Several Shady Social Media Posts
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the hell out of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series last night. In defeating the Grizzlies by 40 points the Lakers eliminated Memphis and moved onto the second round. This means it is now time for a whole lot of gloating from not just the many fans who were rooting against the Grizzlies but also from the Lakers themselves.
To nobody's surprise LeBron James didn't take much time to get petty with it. He started by tweeting out lyrics to a Jay-Z song that could only be directed at one Dillon Brooks, the biggest loser of the whole round, the playoffs, and maybe of all time.
He then followed up with an admittedly pretty cold Instagram caption that left no room for doubt as to what he could be talking about: "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR."
It is more than a little corny but that's all part of LeBron's brand. He is allowed to be however corny he wants if he wins. He's long recognized that. It's a lesson that Brooks should probably take to heart.
Sit back and enjoy as for a few more days the sports world celebrates the demise of the Grizzlies before the second round begins. This is probably just the beginning.