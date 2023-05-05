Five Possible Explanations For LeBron James' Phantom Flop
The Golden State Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-100, on Thursday to even their series as they head back to LA for a huge Game 3 on Sunday. Stephen Curry adapted, Klay Thompson exploded, Draymond Green stepped up every aspect of his game, and Anthony Davis disappeared. LeBron James was quiet despite some early and encouraging jumpers, but other than that the most notable thing he did all night was fall down.
I haven't seen a frustrated Los Angeles resident fall down like that since Michael Douglas. But what triggered King James? Was it the game slipping away? An attempt to remind teammates sometimes they have to help? Or was it something more sinister? Here are five possible reasons for the phantom flop.
Draymond Did It
Was Draymon Green somehow involved? Was this the delayed effect of a cheap shot that the broadcast missed? Does he have special powers that allows him to illegally screen someone without touching them? If anyone can do it, it's Draymond. That's why this is the most likely scenario. Perhaps the league should scour the game tape and find what I'm sure will be a justifiable reason for a lengthy suspension.
Flop Addiction
Has the time come for an intervention? Should his friends and teammates step in and speak to him? Has the time come to address his problem? Does he need to face the fact that he's addicted to flopping? This video may indicate the answer is yes.
The Script
Was this part of a larger conspiracy? Was LeBron's fall a false flag signaling the start of some new world order's decision to hand game 2 to the Warriors? Was this an indication to the rest of the Lakers the time had come to sit down and let the series be evened so that a record number of viewers would want to tune into a tied series on Sunday afternoon? Ok, that one kind of actually makes sense.
Dillon Brooks Was Right
What if Dillon Brooks was right? He is kind of old. I mean, not for a human, but for a professional basketball player. He's 38. Rookie teammate Max Christie was born just 9 months before LeBron made his NBA debut. Maybe his age finally caught up with him? Is 65,000 regular season and playoff minutes combined the limit of what the human body can withstand? Is he now uncoordinated? Maybe the end is here.
I Don't Know, Dude. Sometimes People Fall?
I don't know, dude. Sometimes people fall? It happens. He had 27 in a blowout loss. The better question is what the hell happens with Anthony Davis every other game.