LeBron James, Drake and J.R. Smith Took in a High School Basketball Game

Ryan Phillips
Jun 12, 2021, 12:33 AM EDT
LeBron James and Drake at Bronny James' high school basketball game.
Friday night's CIF-SS Open Division final between Sierra Canyon and Corona Centennial was a star-studded affair. LeBron James, Drake, J.R. Smith and Jared Dudley all showed up in Chatsworth, CA to cheer on Bronny James' Sierra Canyon squad as it competed for a section title.

In the end, Corona Centennial took home the win 80-72, but it appeared a good time was had by all.

Here's a look at LeBron and Drake showing up:

Another look:

LeBron, Bronny and Drake:

It was Bronny's first game of the season after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in February:

Sierra Canyon combo guard Amari Bailey was the biggest prospect in the game. He's a top five recruit in the 2022 class and the top player in California. He threw down a dunk that had LeBron and Drake out of their seats:

Drake was getting into it with the referee. So apparently this is just how he acts at basketball games at every level:

Despite Sierra Canyon's loss it appears a good time was had by all.

