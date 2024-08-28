LeBron James ‘Chosen One’ Jersey to Fetch Record Amount at Auction
By Joe Lago
LeBron James has exceeded all expectations during his magnificent NBA career, becoming the league's all-time leading scorer, reaching eight consecutive NBA Finals, winning four NBA championships and capturing three Olympic gold medals.
The 20-time All-Star matched the hype long ago as the 2003 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, and whenever he decides to retire, his accomplishments and unprecedented longevity have cemented him as arguably the greatest men's basketball player of all time.
The early euphoria over James was genuine at St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio, and it was best embodied by the iconic cover on Sports Illustrated featuring a 17-year-old LeBron with the headline "The Chosen One" along with a profile written by the late, great Grant Wahl.
Not surprisingly, the jersey worn by James for his February 2022 SI cover has been relished as a collector's item at auctions.
It sold for $187,500 in 2019. It went for $512,000 in 2021. Next month, it'll be put up for sale again by Julien's.
The estimated price: Between $1 million and $2 million.
If the SI cover jersey goes for $4 million, it still wouldn't surpass James' most treasured basketball card.
The 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph card ranks as his most expensive trading card at an astounding $5.2 million. So, by comparison, James' SI cover jersey is a bargain.
If your pockets are that deep, you can participate in the auction for James' "Chosen One" jersey on Friday, September 27, when Julien's will start taking live bids at 7 p.m. PT.