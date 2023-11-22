LeBron James Shocked and Amused to Learn He's Older Than Opposing Head Coach
LeBron James has been in the NBA for two decades now and he's seen just about everything so it's pretty hard to surprise him. Still, that's exactly what one reporter did on Tuesday in Utah when he asked LeBron if it was weird being older than Jazz head coach Will Hardy. This was clearly not something LeBron had considered previously and you can tell by the look on his face that he was caught off guard. The laughter in the background only makes it better.
The thing is, it's not even close. LeBron turns 39 on December 30. Hardy will turn just 36 in January.
To make matters worse, this is not the first time that LeBron has been older than an opposing head coach. Former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders is about a year and a half younger than James so this actually already happened five years ago when the Timberwolves played the Lakers during the Bubble Season and twice more during the '20-'21 season.
LeBron is also older than Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is about two months older than James. Basically, we're very close to LeBron James becoming the Basketball Wooderson. He keeps getting older, but the coaches stay the same age.
As for LeBron's performance at this advanced age, he had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes against the Jazz on Tuesday as the Lakers won, 131-99. The blowout earned the elder statesman some important rest after he played 40 minutes against the Rockets on Sunday.
It's a small sample size, but having appeared in 14 of the Lakers 15 games so far this season he's currently shooting career-bests on field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage. And he's doing this while being older than some coaches. How many more ways can we consider how crazy this all is?