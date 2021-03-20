VIDEO: LeBron James Leaves Hawks Game With Ankle Injury
By Liam McKeone | Mar 20, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT
LeBron James suffered an ankle injury in today's matinee matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Early in the second quarter with the Los Angeles Lakers down by five, LeBron's ankle got turned when Solomon Hill fell battling for a loose ball. Here's video:
Yikes. That didn't look good at all. LeBron appeared to be in quite a bit of pain after going down.
LeBron, because he is LeBron, ended up staying in the game after spending some time on the ground and hitting a three-point shot immediately after the fact.
At this point LeBron was taken out of the game and headed back to the locker room with the training staff. The Lakers announced shortly thereafter that he would not return.
He was able to play after getting hurt, so there is reason for optimism that it's not anything serious and LeBron won't miss any time. If he does, the Lakers are in dire straits with Anthony Davis' return still weeks out. Los Angeles is currently the second seed in the West, two games behind the Utah Jazz.