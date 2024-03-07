Roundup: Léa Seydoux Says Acting in Europe Is Easier; Mike Woodson Returning to Indiana; Mitch Trubisky to Buffalo
Nikki Haley exits presidential race ... House passes funding bills to avoid government shutdown ... Alabama governor signs bill to protect IVF treatments ... "Rust" weapons supervisor convicted in accidental shooting ... Stock futures down slightly after winning day ... Mitch McConnell caved and endorsed Donald Trump ... Joe Biden has now canceled $138 billion in student debt ... Lea Seydoux says acting in Europe is easier than Hollywood ... Ming-Na Wen joins Sony's new "Karate Kid" film ... Mike Woodson will return to Indiana next season ... USWNT beat Canada in a shootout at Gold Cup ... Mitch Trubisky is headed back to Buffalo ... Bills, Von Miller agree to reworked deal ... Dak Prescott and the Cowboys haven't talked about a contract extension ...
Inside Nick Saban's departure and Alabama's hiring of Kalen DeBoer [ESPN]
Moves the Eagles should make this offseason [CBS Sports]
How Sean O'Malley became a colorful UFC champ [Yahoo Sports]
Winners and losers of the NFL franchise tag deadline [The Ringer]
Kylian Mbappe is taking the Champions League one by one [Defector]
Barstool Sports is doubling down on Livestream content [The Big Lead]
Pablo Torre went down the rabbit hole of the people protecting Rick Pitino.
What a sequence from Trayce Jackson-Davis.
A thread that proves the A's Las Vegas stadium renderings are AI created.
Behind the scenes of the most unusual bowling alley in America.
Green Day -- "Basket Case"