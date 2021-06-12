Le'Veon Bell Would Rather Retire Than Play For Andy Reid Again
Le'Veon Bell was an afterthought on the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs. After the former All-Pro was finally granted his release from the New York Jets, he joined KC midway through the year and everyone thought it was the first step in his return to his old, dangerous form.
It was not. He recorded 63 carries over nine games in Andy Reid's offense, notching 254 yards and two touchdowns along with 13 catches for 99 yards. He disappeared in the postseason, getting only two touches during the Chiefs' whole Super Bowl run. Bell is still a free agent to this point in the offseason and nobody knows yet what the future holds.
Until now, when Bell let everyone know that he does not want to play for Reid or the Chiefs ever again. In fact, he would retire instead. Bell commented on an Instagram post by the Rap page about someone spending $700 at a McDonald's (a wild story in of itself, but we move on). He replied to a fan asking if he was going to go back to Kansas City, giving us this.
Well then! We can now be rather certain we won't see Bell in a Chiefs uniform again.
Related Articles
Does Julio Jones Make the Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Contenders?
Colin Cowherd: Julio Jones Doesn't Change the Titans Much
The Bucs Treated Tom Brady Better Than the Packers Treated Aaron Rodgers When Drafting Kyle Trask
Deshaun Watson Wants Trade to Broncos According to Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson
Bell didn't get the usage everyone thought he would after signing there, especially down the stretch, but it's not like he's the perennial Offensive Player of the Year contender he once was. Bell's production fell through the basement after signing with the Jets in free agency. Some of that can be attributed to the delightfully awful coaching of Adam Gase, but he's lost a lot of the burst that made him so valuable while with the Steelers.
The Chiefs won't miss him. The question now is if Bell has enough left in the tank for a team to take a chance on him. He's come a long way since his heyday.