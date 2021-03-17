Laurence Holmes Call For Ryan Pace's Firing in Phenomenal Rant
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 17, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT
Laurence Holmes is fed up with Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. On Wednesday, Holmes took to the air on 670 The Score in Chicago and absolutely lit up Pace, calling for him to lose his job. It was a phenomenal, fiery rant in which he made a great case for the Bears to move on.
Check out this segment from Holmes' show:
I'm always a fan of a great rant and that fit the bill. It was excellent radio.
Holmes is upset the Bears seemed to quit in their pursuit for a true franchise quarterback and just threw up their arms and signed Andy Dalton instead. After a pursuit of Russell Wilson that wound up going nowhere and whispers of a potential trade for Deshaun Watson, Chicago settled for a quarterback duo of Nick Foles and Dalton in 2021. That's just sad.
In the end, Pace has completely bungled the franchise's quarterback situation. He overpaid for Mike Glennon in 2017, traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky a few weeks later, released Glennon in 2018, traded a fourth-round pick to take on Foles' ugly contract in 2020, declined Trubisky's fifth-year option and now has signed Dalton. That's just a rash of terrible decision-making
Pace and head coach Matt Nagy went all-in on Trubisky and missed out on Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the same draft and now have no real succession plan or future in place. Holmes is right, Pace shouldn't have his job anymore.