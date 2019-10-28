Did MLB Really Ban the World Series Flashers? By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019 Win McNamee/Getty Images

There was a lot going on during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The Astros won their third straight game to take a 3-2 lead as the series shifts back to Houston. Donald Trump showed up as announced and was met with boos, chants, and signs calling for his impeachment. Oh, and two young women stood behind home plate in the 7th inning and flashed America.

Those two women turned out to be Instagram models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer. Security immediately removed them. The Internet went to work figure out who they were and by the end of the night we learned that they were banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball. But where they really? Here's what Rose posted on Twitter early Monday morning.

While it makes complete sense that the women would be banned, was someone from MLB really there to type up an old-fashioned letter and hand it to the women less than 90 minutes after they appeared on television? And would they really say this?

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business."

This seems to indicate that if Rose had been the only one to expose herself and she was doing it for personal reasons rather than business purposes, she would not be banned. If so, the fan code of conduct fitting sounds as complicated as the Unwritten Rules of Baseball.

Exactly what business the women were promoting would have been unclear to anyone watching on television. Luckily there was a third woman that the Internet was able to track down named Kayla Lauren. She was with Rose and Summer and her Instagram story shows them wearing "SHAGMAG" t-shirts and the women asked followers to "donate to breast cancer." So while their shirts were not in the right place, at least their hearts were.

Were they banned? Probably. Did MLB really type up those weird letters about banning them for business purposes? Maybe. Who cares? The Washington Nationals are probably just thankful that their fans provided such weird content no one is bothering with them blowing a 2-0 lead at home.