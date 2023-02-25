Laura Rutledge Age, Height, Husband & More: Everything to Know About the NFL Host and Reporter
Laura Rutledge is one of ESPN's more well-known studio hosts. She is the glue that holds the NFL Live team together as well as the host of SEC Nation, where she first began at the Worldwide Leader back in 2014.
Rutledge has proven herself a tremendous host and reporter during her tenure at ESPN. Here is everything you need to know about Laura Rutledge.
Laura Rutledge ESPN
Rutledge joined ESPN back in 2014. She initially did not host any shows and instead was a reporter for SEC Nation. Rutledge did not come out of nowhere, though. She was a sports anchor on CNN's New Day and Early Start in the early 2010s; she also worked on HLN's Morning Express With Robin Meade. She earned her degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Florida.
Laura Rutledge Husband
Rutledge is married to Josh Rutledge. You may recognize that name because Josh was a utility infielder at the Major League level for six years. He suited up for the Rockies and Red Sox over the course of his career, posting a career .258 batting average and smashing 20 dingers. Per ESPN's press room, Josh and Laura had their first child in October 2019.
Laura Rutledge Age
Rutledge was born in 1988 in St. Petersburg, Florida, which makes her 34 years old at the time of publication. Rutledge attended the University of Florida and graduated in 2011.
Laura Rutledge Instagram
Rutledge does have an Instagram account. You can find it here. She has 293,000 followers and 1,504 posts.
Laura Rutledge NFL Live
Right now Rutledge is best known as host of ESPN's recently-revamped NFL Live which has been a big success in the three years since the shake-up. Rutledge is usually accompanied by Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Marcus Spears. She had exceptionally high praise for her coworkers in an interview with The Big Lead last year. Rutledge herself has proven to be one of the better hosts in the business during her time on NFL Live and that is reflected in the viewership numbers; the 2022 season was up 30 percent year-over-year for the show.