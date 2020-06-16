Latest Rolling Stone Cover Sends Powerful Message
By The Big Lead | Jun 16 2020
Rolling Stone's latest issue features a powerful image of protesters on the cover to go along with a cover story about the Power of Black Lives Matter. The article comes in the wake of weeks of BLM protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The cover illustration called, "American Uprising," is by Kadir Nelson, who Ava DuVernay calls "our Rockwell," which is high praise.
Nelson also did this week's powerful New Yorker cover.