Last Chance: Get $158 Bonus for Any $5 Football Bet
Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets to bet on the biggest game of the year at BetMGM
If you’re sad that we only have one football game left this year, I don’t blame you, but you can turn that frown around today thanks to BetMGM!
You’ll get $158 in bonus bets instantly just for placing your first bet of $5 or more on San Francisco vs. Kansas City – even if your wager doesn’t win.
But there's no time to waste as this offer expires this week!
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on San Fran vs. KC
It’s simple. Just make sure you deposit $10+ and then bet $5+ on any football wager!
Your bonus bets – two $50 bet credits and one $58 bet credit – will hit your account instantly, giving you three chances to place your best football bets!
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at BetMGM
San Fran is a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at BetMGM.
But there’s much more that you can wager on besides the spread and the moneyline!
You could bet on players to score touchdowns, other player props, alternate lines or even combine your best bets into a same-game parlay for a chance to win big.
Just remember to put $5 or more on that first bet to lock in your bonus win!
How to Bet on Football at BetMGM
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on San Francisco vs. Kansas City, then click on the matchup to see all of your betting options.
The available betting lines will be broken down by category, making it easy for you to find what you’re looking for.
Don’t let the end of this season get you down. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Looking for more bonus bet opportunities? Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook! All you have to do is deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on either team to win the Big Game. If your wager wins, you'll win $200 in bonus bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.