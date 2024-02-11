Last Chance: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 49ers or Chiefs Today
Bet big on football with no sweat today with this offer from Caesars
You have a season’s worth of stats, matchups and game film at your fingertips and you can put it to good use with a chance to win big this Sunday at Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars is protecting your first bet for up to $1,000 – giving you a second chance to win if your first bet loses.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this The Big Lead link
- Use the promo code BIGLEAD1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
All you have to do is use the promo code and deposit $10 or more. Once that’s done, your first bet will be backed by the house.
That means you can bet on ANYTHING with a second chance if you lose.
Let’s make sure you know how to find your best bet.
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds at Caesars Sportsbook
San Francisco is favored to beat Kansas City, but only by two points on the spread.
So you might want to bet on something else rather than picking a team to win or cover the spread.
Lucky for you, Caesars has TONS of fun options!
You could bet on touchdown scorers, other player props, unique game props or even a same-game parlay.
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the big game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to reveal all of the betting lines broken down by category.
Take your time to find your favorite football bet and remember that only your first wager is protected.
Give yourself a chance to end this season rooting for a big win with no sweat. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.