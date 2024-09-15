Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: live stream, time, TV channel, how to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL season at 1 pm EST.
The Ravens are coming off a tough season opener after losing to the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They had multiple opportunities to score late in the 4th quarter but fell short in the end. Now, they’ll be seeking their first win of the season as they return home for Week 2.
The Raiders are coming off a tough loss to their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, where they struggled to generate much offense. They’ll aim to improve quarterback Gardner Minshew's performance as they head on the road for Week 2.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
O/U: 41.5