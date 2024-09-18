Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Aces and Storm will look to lock in their playoff seed when they face each other on Tuesday.
By Kilty Cleary
The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm will face off against each other on Tuesday night. The Aces come into this one with a 25-13 record, while the Storm aren’t far behind at 24-14. There’s a lot on the line as these two teams battle for that coveted No. 4 seed.
The Las Aces are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning eight of their last 10 games and riding a three-game win streak, while the Storm have put together quite the run of their own, winning their last four and only one game behind Las Vegas for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm
- Date: Tuesday, September 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KCPQ
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Aces (-8.5) vs Seattle Storm
O/U: 163.5