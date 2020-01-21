Larry Walker Made the Baseball Hall of Fame on His Final Ballot
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21 2020
Larry Walker is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, as he was elected on Tuesday in his 10th and final year of eligibility. Given his career accomplishments and how he dominated the 1990s, he should have been a no-brainer. It's amazing it took this long.
The long-time Colorado Rockies star was finally granted entry into the Hall of Fame, garnering 76.6 percent of the vote. He needed 75 percent to get in.
During a 17-year career with the Rockies, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals Walker was consistently fantastic. He was a five-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, a three-time Silver Slugger winner, won three batting titles and was the National League MVP in 1997. For his career, Walker hit .313, with 383 home runs, 1,311 RBIs and an OPS of .965. Those numbers are crazy and absolutely worth of the Hall of Fame.
Some will suggest those numbers are wildly inflated by playing his home games at Coors Field, but that's not completely fair. The Athletic's Jayson Stark can explain:
Walker consistently hit at an insanely-high level throughout his career and was an incredible defensive outfielder. Oh, and he did this in an All-Star Game when he -- as a lefty -- had to face Randy Johnson:
He's a fine addition to the Hall of Fame.