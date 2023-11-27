LaMelo Ball Carried Off Court After Suffering a Nasty Ankle Injury
LaMelo Ball is in the middle of another stat-stuffing season for the Charlotte Hornets but he may be sidelined for quite some time after suffering what looked to be a bad ankle injury on Sunday.
As Ball drove into the lane and finished a left-handed layup against the Orlando Magic he landed awkwardly. He appeared to turn his right ankle pretty badly and actually had to be carried off the court. It did not look good.
Here's a few angles of the play in question.
And a final look:
And here's a shot of Ball being carried off the field from inside the arena:
One of the NBA's bright young stars is back on the shelf after only playing 36 games last season. The kid catch catch a break.
The 22-year-old point guard entered Sunday's game averaging 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, while shooting a career-highs from the field (44.2 percent) and 3-point range (38.9 percent). This is a big blow to the Hornets.