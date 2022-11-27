Lamar Jackson Slams Fan on Twitter After Loss to Jaguars
Lamar Jackson isn't in a good mood after his Baltimore Ravens suffered a bad loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 28-27. After the game, a fan took a shot at Jackson on Twitter, and the former NFL MVP fired back harshly.
The fan claimed that if Jackson wants $250 million guaranteed, games against the Jaguars shouldn't come down to a comically long Justin Tucker field goal attempt. Lamar wasn't having it.
Here's what the fan said, and Jackson's response.
And here's the fan responding:
Not sure if going after a random fan on Twitter is the best look for Jackson, but blaming him alone for the late loss to the Jaguars is silly. He has been solid this season, though he hasn't played to his former MVP level. Still, he's a good NFL quarterback and deserves to get paid as such.