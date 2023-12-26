Lamar Jackson Tripped Over a Laughing Referee For a Safety on Christmas
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers met on Christmas for a special edition of Monday Night Football. The 49ers started the scoring by recording a safety on the Ravens' second posession of the game when Lamar Jackson tripped over an official who had tripped over his own feet.
It's hard to count the number of ways this must have been embarassing for the official - or umpire as Joe Buck identified him. First, he tripped and fell on national television. And this isn't some random Monday night where his friends and family might be doing something else. It's Christmas. The kids are still up. Almost everyone has the day off tomorrow. This is one of the best late-season matchups the NFL could possibly provide. Everyone is watching. And then the poor guy gets crossed up by Lamar Jackson.
The ref could only laugh. Which he did as he fell and then again once he made it back to the sideline to wait for another play.
It's good to be able to look back and laugh at something like this because no one would have blamed him if he wanted to stick his head in the sand after this happened.