Lamar Jackson Goes Public With Trade Request During John Harbaugh Press Conference
The top got blown off the Lamar Jackson situation on Monday morning as the MVP quarterback went public in his request for a trade. During a lengthy Twitter thread, Jackson explained that he asked the Baltimore Ravens to trade him on March 2 after it became clear they were not interested in "meeting his value." He added on a few more tweets about how he much he appreciates his fan and all that but it was obvious the motivation to post those tweets was to put public pressure on the organization.
This is just the latest step in Jackson's quest to seize public control of the narrative surrounding his negotiations. That is obvious when reading it and even more so when you take into account that Jackson chose to tweet this right as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was taking questions from reporters at the NFL owners' meetings in Arizona.
Harbaugh handled it as well as possible, telling the media he had not seen the tweets and continued to insist that he's looking forward to Jackson starting under center when next season begins.
A devious move by Jackson. Assuming it was intentional. Hard to think otherwise considering the actual trade request is three weeks old.
Will it change anything? Probably not. But it confirms what we all thought to be true-- things between Jackson and the Ravens are not well and a lot needs to change in the next three months if Baltimore wants to see their MVP quarterback in their uniforms again.