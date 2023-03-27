Meek Mill Is Trying to Get Lamar Jackson to the Patriots
Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens and we've gotten here after a long and winding road where both parties are at fault. Now Jackson is looking for a new team and despite not having an agent, people are advocating for him. Even rappers.
On Monday, we learned Meek Mill told New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that Jackson wanted to play for his franchise. Kraft told the rapper that Bill Belichick would be in charge of making that decision.
So Meek Mill is now delivering messages for a former NFL MVP. Fascinating.
The Patriots would be an interesting fit for Jackson. Mac Jones hasn't developed as hoped and doesn't appear to have much of a ceiling. In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating (84.8) and QBR (36.1) were both bad. All of those numbers (except interceptions) were worse than his rookie year, though he did only play in 14 games.
While Jackson wasn't elite in 2022, he has more upside than Jones. He's also a five-year veteran yet only 26-years old. In 12 games last season, he completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating (91.1) and QBR (59.1) were average, but he also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns. He'd certainly be an upgrade for the Patriots.
Any deal with New England would require a trade, so Belichick would have to be willing to part with assets to land him, then pay him big bucks. I'm not sure that's going to happen no matter how much Meek Mill wants it to.