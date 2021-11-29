Lamar Jackson Threw Four Interceptions, Outplayed Baker Mayfield, Beat the Browns
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, 16-10. Lamar Jackson struggled, throwing four interceptions, including three in the second quarter. The former MVP was held to 165 yards passing and 68 yards rushing and the Ravens only scored one touchdown. And yet Jackson looked much better than Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. That touchdown looked a lot like an incomplete pass that hit the ground before David Njoku could get control of the ball, but after watching the replay a million times, officials threw their arms up and gave the Browns 60-70 percent of their overall scoring output for the game depending on how you feel about extra points.
There was no hope for the Browns. Cleveland was coming off a 13-10 win over the worst team in the NFL. They've now lost five of their last eight games heading into their bye week with the Ravens waiting for them on the other side.
The Browns look lost on offense. The coach carosel and quarterback search cycles appear poised to begin again. Baker Mayfield is playing hurt and unhappy so it's impossible to tell if he's really this bad or he's just playing when he shouldn't be. Either way, he is playing and he's making Kevin Stefanski look bad too. Something is going to give.