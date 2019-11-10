Lamar Jackson Delivers Message to NFL With Sunglasses Choice on Sideline: Deal With It By Brian Giuffra | Nov 10 2019

Was Lamar Jackson sending a message to the rest of the NFL when he wore some conspicuously-shaped sunglasses on the sideline during the Ravens beatdown of the Bengals? Sure seems like it.

Harkening back to the "Deal With It" gif where sunglasses magically fall on the hero's face, Jackson broke out some similar-looking shades while sitting on the bench on the Ravens sideline during the waning moments of their blowout win over the Bengals.

DEAL WITH IT ?pic.twitter.com/9X1M789Ww6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 10, 2019

The rest of the NFL does have to deal with Jackson, even if they don't want to. And in case you were wondering, this is what the gif looks like.

Yeah, I'd say Jackson was delivering a message. I mean, the sunglasses look the exact same. Was the message focused on people saying he wasn't a QB coming into the NFL? Or was it the doubters saying his rookie year last season was a fluke? Doesn't matter either way. He's an NFL MVP candidate and he's letting the world know with his not-so-subtle sunglasses choice.