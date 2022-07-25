Check Out This Horrendous Lamar Jackson Take From an Anonymous NFL Defensive Coordinator

let's keep going! sub-5 min, 4th quarter, trailing, last 3 seasons



Clutch GOAT Tom Brady: 59-97, 613 yards (60.8%, 6.3 YPA), 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 93.7 QB rating

Can't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating https://t.co/Twsb2vC0KM