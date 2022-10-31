The Lakers Have Obviously Turned Their Entire Season Around
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, 121-110. It was Los Angeles' first win of the season and the first win in Davrin Ham's coaching career. Russell Westbrook, coming off the bench but playing starter's minutes, was good, collecting 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in 32 minutes. He was 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from three. After the game, everyone was in great spirits. The fans were standing, cheering for the first time this season.
Ham got a celebratory bath when he entered the locker room postgame.
Ham then paid the goodwill forward in his press conference singing the praises of Westbrook who was "phenomenal" and "nothing short of amazing."
LeBron James added that Westrbook was "more and more comfortable in the role."
The only person in America willing to speak the harsh truth about the game was Action Network's Matt Moore.
So is it more likely the Lakers and Westbrook have suddenly turned things around? Or that even bad teams generally win one game out of every six? The praise and Gatorade baths could be fun to look back at by the time the Lakers are back on ESPN against the Clippers on November 9th. 3-7 will look as ridiculous on the marquee as Jimmy Butler's long hair.