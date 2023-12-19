Lakers Bros Play Tic-Tac-Toe In Front of Packed Arena, Don't Know the Rules
By Kyle Koster
Los Angeles Lakers fans are probably still hungover from the week of partying they did after capturing the first-ever In-Season Tournament crown so one can understand if their mental capacities are slightly dulled. Because of that we will be kind, gentle souls and not poke a single ounce of fun at these two bros who played what has to be the most shameful public game of Tic-Tac-Toe in recorded history during a timeout at Crypto dotcom Arena.
The game involved shooting baskets to earn game pieces that could be used on a standard Tic-Tac-Toe board where the goal is getting three straight — horizontally, diagonally, or vertically. And on that part these two were pretty solid, opting to take the easy bunnies near the rim instead of firing for all three pieces at the same time. It's just that when it came time to place them, well, the best-laid plans evaporated under the bright lights.
Look, everyone was entertained and that's all that matters. This little mishap is far from the story of the century and the whole point is taking 10 seconds out of your workday to laugh. But it is even funnier when we remember that less than a month ago the same in-arena emcee was on the call when a fan seemingly seriously injured himself taking a halfcourt shot. He's seen some incredible shit in a short amount of time. Maybe he's cursed.
I'd think long and hard before doing something on the court at a Lakers game, no matter the financial incentive.