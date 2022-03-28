Los Angeles Lakers' Season About to Blow Up For Good on National Television
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 116-108. With that result the Pelicans switched spots with the Lakers as Los Angeles dropped into the 10-seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are now officially clinging to the final spot in the play-in tournament with the San Antonio Spurs just a game back with eight games remaining in the season.
Its been an incredible collapse by the Lakers who were 21-19 following a win over the Atlanta Hawks on January 7th. At the time it was their fourth consecutive win. It was the last time they won more than one consecutive game. Since that game they have lost 24 of 34 games. If you are a LeBron James and/or Lakers hater it's been glorious. And it's only going to get better because their next six games are going to be national television and they're all against teams ahead of them in the standings.
This week alone the Lakers are going to play two games on TNT and one on NBA TV. Then Sunday it's the marquee game on ABC, back to NBA TV on the road against the best team in the NBA and finally, Thursday night in front of the Inside the NBA crew against LeBron's biggest rival of the last decade.
The Spurs have an easier schedule the rest of the way with two games against Portland and one against the Rockets. By the time the Lakers tip off against the Warriors they could already be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
The final downfall of the '21-'22 Lakers is here and it will be televised.