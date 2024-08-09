Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Finally Responds to Team Drafting Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move during the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting former USC Trojans guard and son of LeBron James, Bronny, at No. 55 overall in the second round.
The initial storylines surrounding the move were stating the Lakers were embroidled in "nepotism." Despite those storylines, Bronny worked himself into being draftd.
Bronny showcased a strong skillset at the NBA Combine, and had already begun to make multiple teams notice. Despite many teams being in the mix to draft him, Bronny only worked out for the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Bronny was drafted by the Lakers, and will join LeBron as the first-ever father/son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.
One person who was quiet about the situation is Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. However, Buss has officially broken her silence on the Lakers drafting Bronny.
Buss joined the Kids Sports Reporters, to finally speak on Bronny being drafted.
Co-hosts Huddy and JJ sit with Buss, when JJ asks, "How do you think Bronny will fit in with the Lakers?"
"That's a great question. I'm glad you brought that up so I can talk about it. He is already one of the hardest-working guys on the team ... He participated in the Summer League and is a fellow Trojan, so I like that from USC. I think he is going to work hard and be a big contributor this year. And certainly, his dad is thrilled to be his teammate. I think people are very interested to watch them together," Buss said.
Buss stated what many were already seeing in Bronny. Though everyone claimed nepotism, Bronny was working hard at the NBA Combine.
Bronny only played one season with the Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes a game. Despite his limited time, he showcased flashes of brilliance.
Bronny also played in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 8.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assists per game.
Bronny has a lot of growing to do, but like Buss said — he has been working hard to get where he is. Despite being LeBron's son, Bronny has continued to work his way to being on the Lakers roster.
Bronny might still head to the G-League to develop his game even more, but come the 2025 season — the world is going to see Bronny and LeBron take the court together.