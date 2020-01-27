Lakers, Clippers Postpone Game in Wake of Kobe Bryant Tragedy
By Liam McKeone | Jan 27 2020
The world has spent the last 24 hours collectively mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Tuesday night was supposed to be the latest edition of L.A's cross-town rivalry with the Lakers facing off agains the Clippers for the third time this season.
That game has been postponed in the wake of Bryant's death. The league sent out an announcement explaining the decision:
This doesn't come as a huge surprise. Everyone was rocked by this news, and Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles in particular makes it gut-wrenching for everyone in the city, Clippers or Lakers fan.
The Lakers will next play on Friday night vs. the Blazers, while the Clippers will play on Thursday evening against the Kings.