Anthony Davis Turns Down Lakers' Extension Offer, Understands Math By Kyle Koster | Jan 07 2020 Anthony Davis doing the math. | John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million extension. He said thanks, but no thanks, and will instead opt to hit the open market this offseason, Yahoo Sports reports.

Why would someone do this? Well, it's elementary, Dear Watson. It's because Davis, a savvy understander of math and accounting, grasps that he can earn a longer, more lucrative deal by simply waiting a few months.

Davis is eligible to receive a five-year, $202 million max contract once he hits free agency. Even factoring in his $28.7 million option with the offer the Lakers just sent his way, that's more than $27 million of extra money that can find his way into his pocket.

Look, the Lakers had to ask on the off-chance Davis would say yes and save them some money and cap space. There's no shame in inquiring about a hometown discount, just as there's no shame in lying about your kids' ages to get cheaper admission at theme parks.

The two reasons Davis would accept such an offer are security and wanting to be team-friendly. But he's still young and flexible enough to get the fat wallet even after an injury. And though he seems content in L.A., he hasn't exactly put roots down there. It'll be a bit longer until LeBron James gets in his ear about a potential salary haircut.

The Lakers are still the overwhelming favorites to be Davis' employer next year. And the year after that. Declining this offer isn't a big surprise, nor should too much be read into it. It's just a guy looking at some numbers and realizing they're bigger than other numbers.

After all, of the teams with roomy cap space this offseason (Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Memphis, and New York), none seem too intent on competing in meaningful games.