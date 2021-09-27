Is Kyrie Irving Vaccinated?
Kyrie Irving is one of the best scorers in the NBA and his skillset is invaluable to the Brooklyn Nets on the court. However, a rather significant obstacle stands in the way of Irving taking the court for much of the 2021-2022 season.
New York City mandates require COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Barlcays Center, the Nets home arena in Brooklyn. If he cannot provide proof of vaccination, he will not be allowed to play as a matter of law. Which means he'd miss all of his team's home games and any other games that take place in cities with similar standards. As of right now, that is only Warriors games in San Francisco.
The first media day of the season was held on September 27 for the team. Irving was unable to attend due to NYC health and safety protocols, which means he is not vaccinated. The Q&A that took place afterwards with various members of the team confirmed that.
Durant expressed confidence that Irving would be ready to go when the season started.
This all comes on the heels of an in-depth report from Rolling Stone this weekend that detailed some of Irving's belief regarding the vaccine. The magazine reported Irving showed up to a Native American reservation to take pictures with high-school kids but wasn't wearing a mask, a violation of reservation rules.
Then came the rather disturbing information that Irving's Instagram account follows an anti-vax conspiracy theorist account and engages with misleading content that claims the vaccines are far more nefarious than we recognize.
As of now, it is abundantly clear that Irving is not vaccinated. Perhaps that changes as the season draws near, perhaps not.