Three Kyrie Irving Trade Destinations
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade on Friday. While the Brooklyn Nets did not give in to a similar demand by Kevin Durant over the summer, they appear to be trying to acquiesce Irving as Chris Haynes reports that the team will keep him sidelined as they try to move him before the February 9th trade deadline. Here are three possible landing spots for Irving.
Los Angeles Lakers
This is the most obvious and likely scenario. The Lakers need help and Irving is a very good basketball player. Russell Westbrook and two first round picks is the deal that has been discussed for months. And that has to be a lot more than anyone else would possible offer.
The thing is, the Lakers really don't have anything to lose. They currently have the third-worst record in the Western Conference. If the playoffs started today, they would not even be involved in the play-in tournament. Of course, if Kyrie was willing to do his job for a few months they're also only four games behind the Clippers for the 4-seed. Sure, there are eight other teams in between them, but who cares about that insignificant detail?
Dallas Mavericks
Speaking of teams that desperately need to do something, the Mavericks are stuck right in the middle of the crowded Western Conference. They're one game behind the Clippers, but just 1.5 ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers, who are both currently out of the play-in. Luka Doncic currently leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. In other words...
Irving averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds a game in January. He would be the best basketball player Luka has ever played with. If both guys are healthy they would be very dangerous. Perhaps Luka could pick up Kyrie in his tank for every game to make sure he shows up.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns are a half-game ahead of the Mavericks right now so all the same things about playoff positioning are exactly the same. The Suns have been dealing with lots of stuff this season. The whole Robert Sarver thing. Injuries. Chris Paul is about to turn 38. DeAndre Ayton is now eligible to be traded. Classic THIS LEAGUE stuff.
The Suns made their Finals run in 2021 and then apparently burned themselves out winning 64 games last year before losing to the Mavericks in the second round. So it is time for a change. The question is, will new owner Mat Ishbia walk in the door desperate enough to take a chance on Kyrie who has brought utter chaos to every other team he has ever played for.