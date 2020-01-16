Kyrie Irving Has Been Back For Three Games and He's Already Complaining About Needing More Help

BRK with Kyrie this season: 5-9 (.357)

BRK w/o Kyrie this season: 13-13 (.500)



BOS with Kyrie last season: 37-30 (.552)

BOS w/o Kyrie last season: 12-3 (.800)



Kyrie's teammates seem to be faring OK without a certain piece https://t.co/rnEA8RlgTh