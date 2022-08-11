Kyrie Irving Responds to Absurd Ric Bucher Report About New Contract
It's Kevin Durant's turn to take the spotlight with his trade demand, so Kyrie Irving has been laying low the last month or so. Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher brought Irving back into the zeitgeist on Thursday and said on his podcast that Irving had some... interesting stipulations that he wanted to be included in a new contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
Per On The Ball With Ric Bucher:
"Joe Tsai has already shown he’s willing to play hardball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately. Now, part of that may be Kyrie’s doing. I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs, which he apparently referred to as inhumane.”
When it comes to Kyrie Irving, nothing can be ruled out, but even for him this sounds ridiculous. He wouldn't even need a contract clause to avoid playing 60 games. He could just tell the trainers he's sore for 22 games and that'll be that. Given his injury history, he might not even need to fake it.
The surprising part of all this is that Irving decided to respond. He tweeted a gif suggesting the report is cap.
Ten minutes later, Irving tweeted out another sentiment about the media.
If Irving deigns to respond to a report on the Internet, it's probably not true.