Kyrie Irving Ranted About Media and Gambling on Twitch After Getting Into It With a Fan Courtside
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night with Kyrie Irving scoring 27 points on 24 shots. During the game he got into it with a fan, saying, "There's nothing like fans trying to tell me how to play basketball." A fan can then be heard shouting about Kryie posting on Amazon, a reference to the anti-Semetic documentary that eventually got him suspended when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. Whatever else was said to him during the game, Irving took to Twitch when he got home to rant about a variety of topics.
Irving complained about how fans think they know him after watching him play and took a shot at media members. "You would think that I'm the cancer in the locker room as if basketball is an individual sport that one person is supposed to take blame for. It's 15 guys on the team and I'm the one cancer in the room. That's what it's portrayed as. That's what you guys get. That's what they have fun doing. That's why these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouth everyday."
Kyrie also discussed gambling, saying, "Sports betting has completely taken the purity away and the fun away from the game at times." He particularly seems annoyed by fans who might be reaching out to players directly either before or after games.
"You want to gamble? Why don't you gamble on something that makes sense to you. And if you gamble on me I'm not going to tell you whether its a good gamble or a bad gamble. I'm just saying, you gambling! You going to win or lose, but that doesn't mean sliding into people's DM's or wishing bad on them or doing the extra shit that goes on. It blows my mind sometimes."
Finally, he got to the big questions, asking how he could be free knowing that other people are not.
As always, it was a journey for anyone paying attention to Kyrie Irving.