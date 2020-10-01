Kyrie Irving Up to His Old Tricks Again
By Liam McKeone | Oct 01 2020
Did you wake up this morning and wonder what Kyrie Irving has been up to? Neither did I, but the wonderful world of Twitter on Wednesday gave us an answer regardless!
For someone who complains a lot about the media, it sure seems like Kyrie enjoys throwing ridiculous soundbites out in the universe for people like me to wonder aloud about That whole dance resumed today since he went more or less radio silent after he got mad that someone in the Nets group chat leaked his thoughts about the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer.
Appearing on Kevin Durant's new podcast titled The ETC's With Kevin Durant that premiered earlier this week, Kyrie kicked everything off by saying now that he's in Brooklyn with Durant, he's finally playing with somebody he trusts to take the final shot. Hmm.
Irving was then asked by Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, co-host of the podcast, what his thoughts were on Steve Nash's hiring as the new Nets head coach. After spending a few minutes lauding Nash's basketball acumen, Irving then said something patently confusing. From the 51:40 mark of the pod:
[His hiring] is also going to change the way we see coaches. I don't really see us having a head coach. KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.
Then Durant jumped in to add his thoughts:
Jacques Vaughn could do it one day. It's a collaborative effort, I think, on our part.
I kind of get what they're saying. The typical view of an NBA head coach is that what they say goes, hard stop. In reality, it is obviously more complicated than that, as coaches work with their assistants, the front office, and the players to create a gameplan that everybody can get behind. That seems to be what Irving and Durant are putting out there.
But still, man. What a convoluted path to take to get to a somewhat reasonable point. It's also just weird. Regardless of how much collaboration goes on between head coach and those underneath him, Nash still holds the job title of head coach. These guys aren't trying to undermine that authority with these quotes, but also they kind of are! Just a little bit!
These will be taken out of context and Irving and Durant will get mad at the blog boys. Again.It feels like one big cycle where Irving or Durant says something rather unclear that causes a hubbub, they get pissed off about it and disappear for a while, then come back and do the exact same thing.
But even in context, it's not like they're suddenly much different comments. It's a strange way to praise the hiring of your new head coach, and neither can argue that.