Kyrie Irving Doesn't Want the NBA to Return Without Social Reform
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 12 2020
Kyrie Irving is willing to give up everything apparently. Irving led a large NBA Zoom call on Friday evening with more than 80 players. The subject was whether or not the players should agree to enter the Disney bubble next month to complete the 2019-2020 season. Initial quotes make Kyrie sound like, well, Kyrie, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, players seem like they are at least listening.
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony were also vocal about not rushing into the bubble while the nation is in turmoil. Some players, like Donovan Mitchell, are worried about health issues and some guys are understandably concerned about the league's financial situation. (They are already preparing for a '20-'21 season with ZERO fans.)
It is a very complicated situation. If the league can pull of a safe bubble - which will be difficult according to ESPN's Zach Lowe - then this would be a big deal. Would it be a bigger deal if the players decided to stay home so they could use their influence to try and, well, basically change the world? It's something to consider, but Kyrie feels strongly and he's never shied away from sharing his feelings so his next interview should be interesting.
