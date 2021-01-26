Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo Evade Security to Complete Extremely Important Jersey Swap
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 26, 2021, 11:20 AM EST
Kyrie Irving has already disappeared once this season, so it is not unreasonable to wonder if he'll do it again. Should he get the urge to run for Brooklyn city council and leave the NBA behind, no one would really be shocked. So people would be wise to treat every game like it might be his last. That's probably why Bam Adebayo was so interested in getting one of Kyrie's jerseys after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat on Sunday. Unfortunately, the NBA's new social distancing police got involved.
Luckily for Bam, the Nets and Heat played again on Monday night. With Bam making his intentions clear, Kyrie was prepared. He had his jersey off and balled up in his hand as the final horn sounded. With a quick handshake, the jersey changed hands.
I guess my main question would be... why? There are no fans there to behold the incredible mutual respect between Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo. These guys can afford to mail things to each other. They probably even have a friend or assistant who could take care of it for them. They are still in their 20s with many years of competition ahead of them. This is a regular season game. They've met on the court before. They're probably going to play again in the second half of the season. It just seems completely unnecessary, which probably explains it.