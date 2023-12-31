Kyren Williams' Mom Rips Ball Away From Giants Fan Trying to Take It
Second-year running back Kyren Williams is having a stellar season. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams ball-carrier scored three touchdowns. After one of them, Williams tried to hand the ball to his mom in the stands when a New York Giants fan reached in and tried to take it. Mama Williams absolutely bodied the guy and took the ball back.
Here's the touchdown run and you can see Williams hand the ball to his mom:
And here's a closeup of her ripping the ball away.
Do not mess with Kyren Williams' mom.
Entering Week 17, Williams had run for 1,056 yards and nine touchdowns on 208 carries (5.1 yards per carry). Midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, he has 87 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams has developed into a Pro Bowl candidate quickly in Los Angeles. He's tough to take down, but his mom might be even tougher.