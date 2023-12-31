Kyler Murray And James Conner Hooked Up For One Of The Best Touchdowns of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are a bad football team and there are a ton of questions about the long-term outlook for the franchise, but they did something remarkable on Sunday. While facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona was going toe-to-toe with one of the NFL's best teams. In the third quarter, Kyler Murray and James Conner combined for the coolest touchdown of the 2023 season.
The play came as the Cardinals trailed 21-13 and faced a first-and-goal from Philadelphia's 5-yard line. Murray took the snap and dropped back. He was immediately under pressure and escaped the grasp of defensive end Josh Sweat. Sweat had both hands on him, but Murray shook him off and dropped back again. Then unleashed a high-arching lob to running back Josh Conner. Conner reached out and stabbed it with a one-handed catch as he toe-tapped to get his feet in.
Check this out;
Just a brilliant play. The Cardinals got the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21. Reminder: Arizona is 3-12 and the Eagles are 11-4.