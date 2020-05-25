Kyler Murray Hype Train is Full Steam Ahead
By Stephen Douglas | May 25 2020
Kyler Murray was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. While the Cardinals won just five games, Murray gave Arizona fans reason to be hopeful for the future.
Turns out the future is now.
The Kyler Murray hype train is officially full steam ahead. On Memorial Day, Skip Bayless checked in to Undisputed to say he wouldn't be surprised if Murray won MVP.
This was the same weekend that Bucky Brooks predicted Murray would be MVP.
And earlier last week, ESPN's Field Yates predicted a great season for Murray and named the Cardinals the most improved team. Bleacher Report is also expecting a statistical leap from Murray. It seems the hype surrounding Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the Cardinals will only continue to grow as we approach the 2020 season.
Keep in mind, in order for Murray to actually win MVP, the Cardinals are going to have to be really good. Like, leapfrog the 49ers and Seahawks good. Two teams that went to the playoffs in 2019. Not to mention the Rams who were in the Super Bowl two years ago and went 9-7 last season. If Murray and the Cardinals can win the NFC West, he probably will have to be the MVP.