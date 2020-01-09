Kyle Rudolph Claims a Media Member Requested His Gloves For Charity, Then Sold Them on eBay By Ryan Phillips | Jan 08 2020 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kyle Rudolph is pretty upset right now. The Minnesota Vikings tight end took to Twitter on Wednesday to report that a media member had sold his receiving gloves on eBay. They were the gloves he used during the Vikings' dramatic wild-card win over the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Rudolph alleges the unnamed media member had requested the gloves for a charity benefit, but instead had sold them for a profit. The tight end -- who caught the game winning touchdown in Sunday's game -- agreed to give up the gloves for a good cause and even signed them.

Here's what Rudolph had to say:

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

That's pretty awful if it's true. If a media member did this and pocketed the profits, that person needs to be exposed because it's wildly unprofessional.

The story may actually have a happy ending. One of Rudolph's followers claimed he had bought the gloves and offered to donate them to charity:

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

We obviously can't verify if that follower bought the gloves, etc. but people definitely began asking how they could help out.

And then this happened:

We're overwhelmed by the support that @KyleRudolph82's fans are showing us on @Twitter tonight! If you'd like to help out, here's a link to the official crowdfunding page for Kyle Rudolph's End Zone at our hospital. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Bek5pY5tG6 — M Health Fairview UMN Masonic Children’s Hospital (@UMNChildrens) January 9, 2020

So this story might have a positive ending.