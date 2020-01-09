Kyle Rudolph Claims a Media Member Requested His Gloves For Charity, Then Sold Them on eBay
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 08 2020
Kyle Rudolph is pretty upset right now. The Minnesota Vikings tight end took to Twitter on Wednesday to report that a media member had sold his receiving gloves on eBay. They were the gloves he used during the Vikings' dramatic wild-card win over the New Orleans Saints this weekend.
Rudolph alleges the unnamed media member had requested the gloves for a charity benefit, but instead had sold them for a profit. The tight end -- who caught the game winning touchdown in Sunday's game -- agreed to give up the gloves for a good cause and even signed them.
Here's what Rudolph had to say:
That's pretty awful if it's true. If a media member did this and pocketed the profits, that person needs to be exposed because it's wildly unprofessional.
The story may actually have a happy ending. One of Rudolph's followers claimed he had bought the gloves and offered to donate them to charity:
We obviously can't verify if that follower bought the gloves, etc. but people definitely began asking how they could help out.
And then this happened:
So this story might have a positive ending.