If Kyle Kuzma is Confident Enough to Take Big Shots Over Bol Bol (or Jesus) the Lakers Can Win the Title
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 11 2020
Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Bol Bol on Monday night as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-121. Kuzma finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in a performance that appeared to confirm the Lakers officially have a Big Three.
After the game, Kuzma was asked about the shot and told reporters he would have still taken the shot even if Jesus was in front of him. While this sounds like confidence, it's actually not that impressive. Jesus, based on some Internet research, was probably 5'5", with some believing he might have been only 5'1". There would have been a Bible chapter written about Jesus' wingspan and vertical if he was harder to shoot over than 7'2" Bol Bol.
So Kuz's claim that he would shoot with Jesus in his face isn't very impressive upon further inspection. Kind of like the Lakers' win over the Nuggets. Denver's bench was playing really well and Mike Malone decided to let them finish the game. That means LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kuzma closed out against PJ Dozier, Monte Morris and Keita Bates-Diop instead of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
Still, the Lakers won a close game. A game they didn't need for any reason except to feel good and have a reason to crack open an extra bottle of wine on a Monday. Kuzma played well and got to take a game-winner and is now confident to shoot a shot like that over anyone. According to LeBron himself, this is exactly what the Lakers need.
It's hard to argue. The championship is wide open right now. Despite the fact that the Lakers might have to take on the best 8-seed in the history of sports, they should still be considered one of the favorites. Especially, if Kyle Kuzma plays like this.