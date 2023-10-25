Roundup: Kristin Cavallari Discusses One-Night Stand; Diamondbacks to the World Series; Bob Melvin to the Giants
Pilot who tried to bring down plane was on mushrooms ... Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify against Donald Trump ... Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis pleads guilty ... The latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... U.N. Secretary General calls for a cease-fire ... Tom Emmer dropped out of speaker race ... Stocks soared on Tuesday ... Iran-backed militias stage attacks against U.S. ... Kristin Cavallari discussed a recent one-night stand ... The latest on Jonathan Majors' legal troubles ... Xbox sales have dropped but Microsoft's gaming division is growing ... Bob Melvin leaves the Padres to manage the Giants ... Jerry Jones is open to making some trades ... Deion Sanders weighed in on sign-stealing ... Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson rise in NFL MVP odds ... Diamondbacks top Phillies to reach World Series ...
