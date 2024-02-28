Roundup: Kristin Cavallari Has New Boyfriend; 'Dune 2' Headed For Huge Opening; Shohei Ohtani Homers In Debut
Joe Biden and Donald Trump won Michigan primaries ... Texas is battling devastating wildfires ... Congress nears a partial spending deal ... GOP leaders optimistic after meeting with Biden ... Alabama man arrested decades after reporting wife missing ... Apple cancels plans to build electric car ... Latest on Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks ... U.S. opens UnitedHealth antitrust probe ... Kristin Cavallari debuts relationship with 24-year-old boyfriend ... "Dune: Part 2" headed for huge global opening ... Jam Master Jay's killers found guilty of 2002 murder ... Chiefs will franchise tag L'Jarius Snead, are open to trade ... Erling Haaland scored five goals as Manchester City crushed Luton Town in FA Cup ... Shohei Ohtani homered in Dodgers spring training debut ... Top three quarterback prospects won't throw at the NFL combine ...
Max Strus hit a 59-foot shot to carry the Cavs over the Mavericks.
Highlights of Manchester City's 6-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town.
Jon Stewart remembered his dog, Dipper.
Josh Brolin broke down his most iconic characters.
The SteelDrivers -- "Blue Side of the Mountain"