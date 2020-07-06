Kris Bryant Says He Doesn't Feel Safe or Comfortable With MLB's Current Testing Setup
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 06 2020
Add Kris Bryant to the growing list of Major League Baseball players who are not comfortable with how the league is conducting its restart. On Monday, the Chicago Cubs All-Star gave numerous reasons why he isn't happy with the way things are going.
Bryan claimed he opted in on the restart because he thought he'd feel safe and comfortable with the process, but the opposite has been true. The 28-year-old third baseman railed on testing procedures that have not lived up to what was promised. His full comments can be seen here, but the key section is below:
I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable. Honestly, I don't really feel that way. Which is why I'm trying to keep my distance from everybody and wear my mask, just so we can get this going. I think if we want it to happen, if we want it to go smoothly -- because this is the easy part really, when you get into the season and you're travelling you're in an airplane, your hotel, you're getting room service, guys, who knows what people are doing, especially on the other teams too. You gotta rely on everybody in this whole thing. If we can't nail the easy part, which is right now and just our players, we got a big hill to climb.
That's a three-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP blasting MLB's work getting the season going thus far. That carries serious weight. Players were supposed to be tested every other day and Bryant revealed the Cubs had guys who didn't get tested for an entire week.
This is serious. If MLB screws this up really badly and is not testing at the rate it promised, there is a real chance of the whole thing getting shut down. That would be devastating to the game in the long run, especially after the mess that proceeded the season being launched in the first place.