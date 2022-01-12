Kodak Black Had a Hell of a Time at the Florida Panthers Game
Kodak Black was in attendance last night to watch his hometown Florida Panthers throttle the Vancouver Canucks to improve on their NHL-best record. The rapper was shown on the scoreboard several times during the first portion of the game, delighting the Sunrise crowd, before eventually moving up to the suite level. Once comfortably right next to the team's top brass in the executive box, he bumped the night into another level with the help of his female companion.
A fan at the game with a good view of the proceedings recorded and posted video of Kodak Black and his partner engaging in an extremely sensual, consensual, and flexible moment. Which you can watch here if you believe, deep in your heart, that there ain't nothing wrong with a little bumping and grinding. More explicitly: a reasonable person might conclude from the clip that there was full-blown consummation happening out there in public, mere feet from a countertop cluttered by meatballs, chicken wings, and other appetizers.
Shortly after, a headline reading Sex Appeal? Kodak Black caught on tape at Florida Panthers game appeared on the internet and became the prevailing narrative. Bally Sports Florida’s Katie Gaus dug into the situation with some solid shoe-leather reporting and confidently corrected the record, explaining it was just a little twerking.
Sadly, this was too late to prevent the NHL from deleting its tweet celebrating Kodak Black's appearance at a hockey game. A grave injustice in retrospect. If he's not a poster child for enjoying the sport in new and innovative ways, we don't know who is.
With his name cleared, Kodak should wait by the phone for a call inviting him to come back for the playoff run. The Panthers are 1-0 with him in the building this year and no one has created more interest just by walking through the door. Maybe the team execs can knock on the door and invite him next door to spice things up.