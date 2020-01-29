List of NBA Players Changing Jersey Numbers to Honor Kobe Bryant
By The Big Lead | Jan 29 2020
The tragic and sudden passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant has hit every member of the basketball community very hard. In honor of the Bryants, several players throughout the NBA have decided to change their jersey numbers; the league usually does not allow for midseason number changes, but are reviewing each player's request on a case-by-case basis. It's hard to imagine them denying any of these players, though.
Here is an updating list of players who have changed their numbers in memory of Kobe Bryant and in honor of his family.
Jersey Numbers Changed in Honor of Kobe Bryant
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
Old number: 8. New number: 26.
Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic
Old number: 8. New number: 31.
Quinn Cook, Los Angeles Lakers
Old number: 2. New number: 28.
Moe Harkless, Los Angeles Clippers
Old number: 8. New number: 11.
Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistoons
Old number: 8. New number: 88.
On the fence: Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Walker is perhaps the most prominent current player to be wearing the No. 8, and has told media members he's considering making the change.
We will update this list if and when more requests are approved by the NBA.